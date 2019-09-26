Champion certifying transport of timber in GH

TURA: The head of the A’chik Holistic and Awakening Movement and former chairman of the banned GNLA, Champion R Sangma, is allegedly giving ‘clearance’ certificates for the transportation of timber bypassing even the state authorities.

A ‘no objection’ certificate (NOC) from AHAM bearing the signature of Champion R Sangma giving clearance for a consignment of timber to be transported from an area in East Garo Hills has surfaced once again raising concern that the group headed by him is continuing to run a parallel government by issuing its own rules and diktats.

The NOC given for the timber transportation clearly mentions in the AHAM organisation letter pad that its chairman (Champion) has no objection provided state and GHADC norms are adhered to, papers are in order and is meant for domestic use.

Transportation of timber requires a transit pass (TP) issued by the state forest department.

Previously, there had been a public outcry against such NOCs being issued in some parts of North Garo Hills District compelling the AHAM to halt the practice.

Champion, however, clarified that his intention in giving direction was to ensure that his units do not disturb the people.