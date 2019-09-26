NEFIP reiterates opposition to CAB

SHILLONG: The North East Forum for Indigenous People (NEFIP), a conglomeration of 250 social organizations of the North East has reiterated its opposition to Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and will hold a public protest on October 3 which will be followed by other forms of agitations.

Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organization (CoMSO) is a member of NEFIP attended the first central executive council (CEC) held in Kohima, Nagaland on Wednesday.

In a statement issued here, secretary general of NEFIP, Robert Kharjahrin said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was adamant and will bring the CAB in Parliament.

“With one voice the NEFIP has decided to demand the central government not to implement the CAB and if the central government continues to harass the indigenous communities, we will take up the matter with the United Nations,” he said.

The NEFIP has also decided to oppose the move of the Central government to make Hindi a national language.

The organization has also decided to appeal from the respective state legislative assemblies of all the North Eastern States to demand from the Union government to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).