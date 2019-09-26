ONGC funds rubber boats  for Sivasagar Disaster Management Team

GUWAHATI: Complementing the Sivasagar District Disaster Management efforts ONGC has extended a financial aid of Rs 20 Lakh towards inducting three sophisticated and comprehensive sets of rubber boats with outboard machine.

The disaster management personnel will use these inflatable rescue boats for search and rescue operations during the floods, for transporting men and material. Each boat has a carrying capacity of ten persons. ONGC Assam Asset has spent Rs 16 crores under CSR during the financial year 2018-19.

Sanjeev Kakran, Executive Director & Asset Manager, ONGC Assam Asset, said ONGC has been committed to the development of Assam since it’s beginning of operations in the state in 1960s.

The company’s CSR spending has been steadily increasing over the decades in the state. The Maharatna’s two flagship CSR initiatives- Super 30 and Swargdev Sukafa Multi-speciality hospital in Sivasagar- are exemplary instances of commitment of the company towards welfare of the people in the state. These are being emulated by several other PSUs in the country, he added.