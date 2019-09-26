Six killed in Tripura road accident

AGARTALA: At least six people were killed and nine others injured in a road accident in western Tripura on Thursday, the police said.

A police officer said that four people, including two women, were killed on the spot while 11 others were injured after a passenger bus and a jeep collided at Bishramganj in Sepahijala district in western Tripura.

The injured were shifted to the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital where two others, including the driver of the jeep, succumbed to their injuries.

Among the victims, two were government employees while two others worked as teachers at government schools.

Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma has visited the hospital to inquire about the condition and treatment of the injured.