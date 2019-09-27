Independent candidate files nomination

SHILLONG: An Independent candidate, Komen Laitmon has filed his nomination at the office of Sohra Civil Sub-Division, Sohra to contest the Shella by-election on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Laitmon said Shella constituency especially War areas is still backward wherein there is no proper road connectivity and in terms of education, it does not have any College. Medical facilities also needs improvement.

He aspires to work towards women empowerment by developing agriculture.

“Sad to say that the constituency which has produced many intellectuals, is still backward,” he said adding that the lack of developmental activities prompted him to join the fray for the by-election.

Former Nongkrem MLA, Ardent Basaiawmoit accompanied Laitmon to file his nomination.

Basaiawmoit supported and canvassed for Laitmon as they are close friends.

Laitmon was also the president of HSPDP Shella constituency when Basaiawmoit was the president of HSPDP central body.

Laitmon wanted to contest the 2018 Assembly election but since UDP and HSPDP worked together, he had then decided to support late Donkupar Roy.