Indian Army chopper crashes in Bhutan

The single engine Cheetah chopper piloted by Indian Army pilot, Lieutenant Colonel, Rajneesh Parmar and Royal Bhutanese Army pilot Captain Kalzang Wangdi , went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm.

The wreckage was located after ground search and rescue operations were launched immediately from Yongphulla. Indian Army undertakes training of pilots as part of the Indian Army Training Team. Sources confirmed that there were no survivors. The on-duty chopper was on way from Khirmu in Arunachal to Yongphulla.

GUWAHATI : An Indian Army helicopter that took off from Arunachal Pradesh crashed near Yongphulla in Bhutan on Friday afternoon, official sources here confirmed.