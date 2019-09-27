Reims stun PSG, Angers close to top in Ligue 1

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain suffered a rare home defeat of 2-0 to Reims in the seventh round of Ligue 1 on Thursday, seeing their advantage atop the table reduced to goal difference over Angers.

Prior to Wednesday’s loss, PSG had been unbeaten in 22 home league matches, with their last home loss in the league coming against Rennes in May 2018.

Still without Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi, PSG found themselves one goal down in the 29th minute, when Hassane Kamara headed in Marshall Munetsi’s cross at the back post for his first league goal.Boulaye Dia secured Reims’ victory by meeting Thomas Foket’s cross with an overhead kick four minutes into stoppage time.

Angers made the most of PSG’s defeat to move closer to top place with a 2-0 road victory over Toulouse.

Rachid Alioui came off the bench to score a brace for Angers.

He finished a spectacular free-kick that left no chance for goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet two minutes from the final whistle, before making sure about Angers’ win in stoppage time.

Angers have leveled PSG on 15 points from seven matches, only sitting second due to inferior goal difference. Victor Osimhen shone in a 2-0 home win for last season’s runners-up Lille over Strasbourg by scoring one and setting up the other.

Two minutes before the halftime, Strasbourg’s captain Stefan Mitrovic inadvertently touched the ball in Osimhen’s way, and the Nigerian striker made no mistake on his attempt for a joint-top sixth league goal of the campaign.

Veteran forward Loic Remy played a one-two with Osimhen and precisely finished the goal in the 65th minute. (PTI)