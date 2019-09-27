Shillong Them Metor residents skip inventorization process

SHILLONG: The settlers of Them Metor have once again failed to respond to the notified inventorization process of the State Government under which they were asked to submit their details before the Shillong Municipal Board.

Informing this after the meeting of the High Level Committee (HLC) here on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong informed that no one turned up for the inventorization

Refusing to divulge about the decision which the Committee took on Friday, Tynsong asserted that the actions and sittings of the HLC would continue.

Reiterating that the Government took up the issue on a priority basis, he added that the Government was preparing the affidavit in response to the Special Leave petition filed by the Harijan Panchayat Committee in Supreme Court against the judgement of the High Court

“We will finalise the affidavit in 10-12 days after which it will be filed in the Supreme Court.” Tynsong said.

Meanwhile, the Government is all set to shift the temporary office of the Shillong Municipal Office from the staff quarters from where it is presently functioning, to the GAD quarters

“We are awaiting the allotment letter from GAD after which the Board will renovate the Building and the shifting of the office will take place from its present location to the new location,” Tynsong said.

The HLC earlier on two occasions had issued notices to the settlers to submit documents but they did not turn up before the Board with their details.

The HLC was constituted by the state government after trouble broke out at Harijan Colony last year following which the demand for its relocation grew louder in the state.

The HLC is mandated with the responsibility of examining all relevant records and documents relating to the residents of the area and recommend ways and means for relocation of the residents.