Subroto Cup winners felicitated

SHILLONG: Felicitation function held on Thursday, for the players, coach and manager of H Elias Higher Secondary School, who won the U-17 boys Subroto Cup final in New Delhi last week. The function was organised by former state footballer and proprietor of Sports Centre Cliff Nongrum, with East Khasi Hills District Sports Officer Daniel Dan the chief guest and H Elias principal Father Sebastian Pallaty as guest of honour. The players and team officials were presented with commemorative t-shirts and mementos by Sports Centre.