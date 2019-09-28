Northeast Briefcase

Manipur Cabinet discusses legislation on cannabis cultivation

Imphal: The Manipur Cabinet has decided that any decision on legalising cultivation of marijuana or cannabis for use of medical and industrial purpose would be taken after getting feedback from the public. Government Spokesperson Th Radheshyam Singh told reporters on Thursday night that the Cabinet meeting presided by Chief Minister N Biren Singh discussed the policies being adopted by others states that have legalised plantation of cannabis. The spokesperson said the cabinet on Thursday decided that any decision on legalising the cultivation of cannabis in the state would be taken after getting feedback from the public. Last week, the chief minister had said that his government is planning to legalise cannabis cultivation for the use of medicinal and industrial purposes. The cabinet meeting also decided to double the excise duty on import of Indian Made Foreign Liquor. (PTI)



35 pc of health budget earmarked for H&WCs & AYUSH: Minister

Itanagar: Thirty five per cent of Health and Family Welfare departments budget will be earmarked for health and wellness centres (H&WCs) and AYUSH, Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Alo Libang said on Friday. The minister said the Centre has directed the state government to boost the health sector by giving stress on health and wellness centres and AYUSH. So 35 per cent of the department’s budget will be earmarked for H&WCs and AYUSH, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 9 this year through remote control had inaugurated 50 H&WCs and Ayushman Bharat scheme to provide medical care to the poor and needy especially pregnant women. Libang told PTI that he has sought a report from health department director on status of five zonal hospitals located at Bomdila, Ziro, Aalo, Tezu and Khonsa districts and also about primary health centres and community health centres. “Those health centres which are not necessary will be closed down while no new health centre will be opened as the state government intends to undertake massive reforms in the health sector,” Libang said. (PTI)



Tripura HC prohibits animal sacrifice

Agartala: A division bench of the Tripura High Court on Friday asked the government to stop animal sacrifice in temples after disposing of the public interest litigation filed by former judicial service officer Subhas Bhattacharjee last year. The bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjoy Karol and Justice Arindam Lodh passed the order directing the Chief Secretary of Tripura, district magistrates and superintendent of police of all eight districts of the state to take necessary action according to the decision. (UNI)