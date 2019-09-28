Teachers seek pending dues before Puja

TURA: The All Meghalaya SSA School Teachers’ Association (AMSSASTA) has urged concerned authorities to release their pending dues before Durga Puja.

A delegation from the association recently met the State Project Director in Shillong and requested the official to release the pending dues.

It may be mentioned that three months’ salaries and eight months’ arrears of the teachers are pending and they urged that the same be cleared to enable the proper celebration of the festivities.

