Clean-up Khyndailad gets under way

SHILLONG: The fifth episode of Operation Clean-up, an initiative of The Shillong Times, held in downtown Khyndailad on Saturday, saw how a citizen-driven effort can make a telling difference.

As men, women, students and activists got down to use their hands and tools to remove garbage from the nooks and crannies, the attention grabbers were a band of specially abled children belonging to Bethany Society. These one score boys and girls, defying their physical disabilities, demonstrated that when there is motivation anything is possible.

Volunteers drawn from universities, schools, colleges, NCC, NSS, NGOs, some business houses committed to making Shillong cleaner put in over two hours of effort to give a fresh look to the town’s posh commercial area and its adjoining areas.

The areas covered were G.S.Road, Police Bazar, Jail Road, Quinton Road and Thana Road. They were struck by passivity or sheer indifference of shopkeepers, hawkers and the business establishments.

While the volunteers went about their mission in a well calibrated way, barring three business houses of Police Bazar-G.S.Road areas none was seen to give more than curious looks. In fact, they appeared to be unsure about what should their role be. Apparently they were caught by surprise. Yes, there was no prior intimation from the organisers to any of the people who either reside there or earn their bread in the area. Some of them said they would be more than willing to join in the next drive, if informed in advance.

The indifference of the hawkers and street food vendors was palpable. The open space in front of the MUDA Complex which is usually crowded with these vendors, was conspicuous by their thin presence in the morning. The East Khasi Hills Police who also took part in the operation, saw to it that these hawkers were not a cause of hindrance to the volunteers.

When some of the volunteers appealed to the hawkers not to litter the area, a few of them squarely blamed it on their unconcerned customers. However, when further pressed, they agreed to be more conscious next time.

According to the Organising Committee of The Shillong Times Platinum Jubilee, similar drives would be undertaken periodically to bring about a litter-free and plastic-free Shillong.

The next episode in this regard will take place on October 2 at U Soso Tham Hall where students and citizens are expected to foot march from different areas of town to converge for a public rally at 11 am.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is expected to address the gathering. Pledge taking for saving our ecology is going to be one of the highlights. The prizes for The Shillong Times Slogan Contest will also be given away at this event.