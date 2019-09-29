Legal awareness in WJH village

AMLAREM: The District Legal Services Authority, West Jaintia Hills District, Jowai organised a one-day legal awareness programme on NALSA (Protection and Enforcement of Tribal Rights) scheme 2015 at Muktapur Village in West Jaintia Hills on Thursday.

In his address to the gathering, E Kharumnuid, MHJS District and Sessions Judge and chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority, West Jaintia Hills, Jowai highlighted the purpose of the programme and said that the legal service was introduced by the National Legal Services to look into the rights of the people living in remote areas.

He added that it is of utmost importance for every person to know their rights especially rights pertaining to education and health. A health camp was also organised on the same day in which free medical check-ups were provided to more than 1,000 people, covering beneficiaries from 23 villages in total.Other government departments took part in the programme as well including the office of the District Medical and Health Officer, West Jaintia Hills District, office of the District Social Welfare Officer, West Jaintia Hills District, office of the District Child Protection Officer, West Jaintia Hills District and the office of the District Programme Officer (ICDS) West Jaintia Hills.