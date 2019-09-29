Re-discovering my land

By Lopamudra Gogoi Bora

There is not an iota of doubt that my land, my North East, is the most beautiful place on this planet. No matter wherever I go, no matter whatever I do, nothing can replace my land. It fills me with immense pride when my land is appreciated outside for its sheer elegance, striking beauty and transparency of my people.

But having brought up in a particular place, we tend not to value it as much as we tend to value some other country or other place for that matter. It’s like “grass is always greener on the other side.” For instance, as children we fought for that yellow pencil that our friends possessed, disliking ours and at times even disowning it. As teenagers we dreamt of having settled in a faraway country and believed that life would be so peaceful. Well, this is a basic human tendency to overlook the prized possessions that God has so dearly gifted us.

Same was in my case until I stumbled out of this region for studies and then for work that I gradually started to apprehend that my land is incomparable to any other counterparts in every term of the word. More-so-ever, my recent encounter of the entire North East for a travelogue had been purely heavenly and blissful as I re-discovered my land all over again. This journey had been so uplifting both physically, mentally and spiritually that I can say I have found a new leash of life through it.

From the cascading waterfalls of Meghalaya to the layered hills of Arunachal Pradesh; from the legendry tale of the Brahmaputra of Assam to the Royal ether of Tripura; from the prismatic tribes of Nagaland to the scrumptious cuisines of Manipur and carefree nature of Mizoram; all put together itself create a world so unique yet so pristine.

Having brought up in one of the picturesque destination of the region, Shillong, I completely recouped its existence from my third eye. The plethora of its beauty is just unparalleled. Meghalaya’s nature’s abundance is so much that every step surprises the onlookers in every possible way be it the caves of Cherrapunji, the churches of Shillong, the tall standing pine forests, the daily life of its people, the Kong selling Quai (beetle nut), the plum laden cheeks of the cute little children, the music in the air or the root bridges, that make Meghalaya a natural stunner as a destination and it is this reason why it is thronged with tourist from across the world today.

Assam is a magical land of tranquil beauty and coherent uprightness of spirituality. From the simplicity of Majuli to the originality of Namphake village, Assam can go beyond one’s imagination. I was taken aback how the mighty Brahmaputra is spread across the state making its appearance in every turn and corner reminding of its majestic existence. From the plain foothills to the brimming hills of Haflong, Assam’s tourism has so much to offer to its visitors. Upper Assam’s tea plantation, Kaziranga’s one-horned Rhino and the heritage structures of Sibsagar are something which do not need special mention. The mysticism of Assam’s folk tale comes to live as you visit the Mayong village in Morigaon district. The green paddy fields and the greenery all around is a signature mark of this ever beautiful state.

Arunachal Pradesh awed me more than any of its counter parts in true sense. It is completely a different world altogether with people so simple and so hard working. Zero, Mechuka, Tawang, Dirang etc., are etched in world map at heavenly tourist destinations already. Arunachal has an exclusive calmness and godliness in its air that adds bliss to your visit. However humble the houses might seem, it is always adorned with colorful flowers and orchids and it would be difficult to keep your eyes away from this enriching sight. As I drove past the valley towards the Sela Pass (13,000 ft) in West Kameng district, I mingled with the clouds and the chill wind around. You have to be little careful here as too much exertion might pump your heart a bit too fast because of low oxygen in the atmosphere. But I bat it is worth the risk.

Tripura may not be a great selling tourist destination but I would recommend it to every one after my maiden visit to this gorgeous state. You can still feel the royalty in its air. Besides the temples, the most beautiful attractions for me were the Royal palaces and structures which are just like hidden treasures. The Neermahal, amidst the Rudrasagar Lake located at a distance of approx. 50 km from Agartala, is a dream for every traveller. As per data, there are only two water palaces in India, one being the Lake palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan and the other is in our own land. But the sad note is that it is not exposed to the world just like its counterpart. Neermahal in all its glory stands on this grand lake and tourists are ferried across by the machine boats every 15/20 minutes. Once a summer palace of the King of Tripura, Neermahal is a breathtaking structure that depicts the elegant architectures of the North East. Besides, the Ujjanta palace or the Rajbari needs a special mention for its elegance and grace. The Unakoti sculptures in Unakoti (a drive of 4.30 hours from Agartala) are magnanimous and it carries a lineage of Indian art and culture from the 8th and 9th centuries.

Manipur, the land of lakes and vibrant culture is a state that stands upright with its beautiful and gorgeous hills and valleys. While at Manipur, you may visit Andro that flaunts the local artistry in all its glory. Chandel and Thoubal are blessed with nature’s paradise and trekking along the routes here is altogether an exhilarating experience. The sight of the mesmerizing Sangai (a brow antlered deer) at Keibul Lamjao National park is worth every penny. From the classical Manipuri dance form to the Ancient Martial art for, Thang La, Manipur is endowed with so much so that one will be taken aback by its sheer magnitude.

The Hornbill Festival of Nagaland is not just a festival but it is the portrayal of the entire Northeast of its rich charismatic culture, people and habitat at large. The unity in diversity comes to live during Hornbill and it is an honor to be able to attend the festival here. It is house to one of Asia’s largest Churches, the Sumi Baptist Church. The Dzukou Valley is landscape paradise which is a trending spot for tourists in recent times. While at Kohima, the capital city, you must not miss the opportunity to visit the Khonoma Village, Tuophema Village, Japfu Peak, Pulebadze peak, Kohima War Cemetery, Naga Bazar etc. The handloom of Nagaland needs no introduction. Longkhum in Mokukchong district is famous for its ethenic handloom and handicrafts. Mon district of Nagaland is another attraction that is home to the Konyak tribe. The chief’s house has become a very interesting tourist spot where he resides with his 60 wives in Longwa. Overall Nagaland is a land that surprises at every step.

Mizoram is again intrinsically bestowed with natural beauty and tribes exhibiting a wide range of cultural splendor. For adventure lovers, Mizoram is an exceptionally favoured destination. Phawangpui Hills, Vantawang falls, Palak lake are some of the attractions that must be in your list, besides the culture, the food, the attire all in all make Mizoram a wonderful destination.

Sikkim, one of the famous states of the region among tourists, definitely has an enormous scope as a destination. The air in Sikkim speaks spirituality and it will go down to your nerve and you would not want to come back from this soul enriching destination. Sikkim has so many places that will woo you for life. The Tsomgo Lake, Lachung, Lachen, Yoksum, Nathula, Zuluk are few of the places that splashes divinity everywhere. We had the opportunity of dining at a local Bhutia family. Their hospitality and food was something I recall fondly today. It was an experience that I shall cherish for my life.

I am happy that I could rediscover my land watching it in close proximity. No one can repay the debt of gratitude to their motherland but by being appreciative and grateful of our root and culture, we can surely be proud Northeasters.

(The author is a Mumbai-based travel blogger and costume stylist)