6 NDFB(S) ultras apprehended in Assam

GUWAHATI: Six militants belonging to the banned NDFB(S) were apprehended by a joint team of Army and Assam Police on Monday night from a hideout at Raimana area near Akshaiguri in Ripu Reserve Forest of Kokrajhar district in Western Assam.

The arrested NDFB (S) militants have been identified as Bahaigya Basumatary alias Belarwm, Ranjolal Wary alias Gobla alias W Raithab, Rubiram Goyary alias G Rwmwgwmw, Julesh Musharay alias M Jujilang, Sailen Borgoyary alias B Sibithao and Rajesh Narzary alias N Railang.

The joint team of Army and Police also recovered one M16 Assault Rifle, six 7.65 mm pistols, 12 magazines, ammunition, medicines, rations etc. a