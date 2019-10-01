APCC stages protest against inflation

Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday staged a protest outside Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati against the steep price rise of onion, petrol, diesel and other commodities.

The protestors blocked the Guwahati-Shillong road while protesting and raised slogans against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Members were seen wearing garlands made of onions.

They took to the streets and said that the Food and Civil Supplies Minister has failed to control the rising prices and black marketers in the state.

It may be mentioned that the prices of petrol, diesel, onion and other essential commodities have skyrocketed in the state.

The prices of petrol and diesel reached to Rs. 76.38 and Rs. 70.21 respectively. Onion, on the other hand, costs Rs. 65 per kg.

The export of all varieties of onions has been banned by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry with immediate effect in light of rising prices.

Based on reports, the price of onions touched as much as Rs. 80 per kilogram in many states across the country. (UNI)