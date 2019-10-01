Johny wins kickboxing title

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Meghalaya performed exceedingly well in the kickboxing event held at SAI Stadium Guwahati on Sunday. Super Fight took place between the heartthrob of Meghalaya, Johny H Nongrum and Sagnick Gupta a renowned fighter from Assam where Johnny defeated Sagnick Gupta. Babit Kharsahnoh won the title belt and became the first-ever fighter to winstraw weight Title belt championship bout in the platform of Versus.Biplab Das from Karimganj also defeated Juned Ahmed from Bangladesh in the kickboxing The International bout was between Juned Ahmed from Bangladesh and Biplab Dasfrom Assam, India where Biplab Das won the bout by Knock Out.