News Capsule

Birth anniversary

Bangiya Sahitya Parishad, Shillong organised two guest lectuures to celebrate the 200th birth anniversary of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at the Parishad auditorium in the city on Sunday. S Rahman from NEHU and J Mishra from Lady Keane College spoke during the programme which was chaired by Parishad president JB Bhattacharya.

Blood donation

The Meghalaya AIDS Control Society in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Blood Transfusion Council, Directorate of Health Services (Research) and all licensed blood banks will organise a programme in observance of the state-level National Voluntary Blood Donation Day 2019 at the conference hall of the Pasteur Institute on Tuesday. The programme will begin at 11am and East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner M War will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

Diamond Jubilee

The Eastern Air Command headquarters will celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of its raising from October 2 to December 2. As part of the celebrations and public awareness campaign, a musical extravaganza will be held at Wards Lake on October 2 from 11 am to 2 pm, a release issued by Defence PRO, Shillong said. The Air Force band will play various musical numbers in different languages to enthrall the audience. Entry to Wards Lake will be free of cost.

Plogging event

A plogging event, which means picking up trash while jogging or walking will be held at the Shillong Golf Course as part of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. The event is being organised by the Meghalaya State Olympic Association in collaboration with the district administration. Participants are to report to the venue at 6am. T-shirts, snacks, garbage bags and gloves will be provided. Interested parties may also contact 9856041365 for more details.