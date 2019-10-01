Senior BJP leader Binoy Ghosh passes away

TURA: Senior BJP leader from Phulbari constituency, Binoy Ghosh, who played a key role in strengthening the party in the plain belt region, has passed away.

Ghosh passed away early Tuesday morning in a hospital in Guwahati. He had been battling ill health for quite sometime.

A successful businessman from the Phulbari town, Ghosh joined politics and contested election as an Independent 15 years ago. He narrowly lost the polls on his maiden entry into politics but continued with his work as a public leader.

He joined the BJP and was selected as the party candidate for the 2018 assembly elections which he lost to the NPP’s, S G Esmatur Mominin.