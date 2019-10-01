Sit-in protest against CAB on Oct 3

SHILLONG: The North East Forum for Indigenous People (NEFIP) will hold a sit-in protest opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) on October 3 near the monument of Kiang Nangbah, Barik, here.

In a statement issued here, the secretary general of NEFIP, Robertjune Kharjahrin, said the agitation will be organised all across the North East as a mark of protest against the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam BJP member Himanta Biswas Sarma to introduce the CAB in Parliament in the coming session.

“This act of the BJP to go ahead with the Bill is to trample upon the rights of the indigenous people in the North East even though we have expressed our opposition to the Bill time and again,” he said. The NEFIP has asked other NGOs and residents of the state to join hands with them.