4 Opp MDCs join NPP in GHADC

TURA: The strength of the NPP-led Executive Committee of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) rose to 25 in the house of 30 after four opposition Congress MDCs joined the ruling alliance on Tuesday.

The Executive Committee is headed by Dipul R Marak.

The four MDCs from the opposition benches who have switched sides and gone to the NPP-led Meghalaya Progressive Alliance are Rupert M Sangma (Tura MDC), Mark Goera B Marak and Ismail Marak (Asanang MDC) and Kenedic S Marak representing the Siju-Rongara constituency in South Garo Hills.

Among the four, Ismail Marak is under probe by the Lokayukta of Meghalaya for alleged misappropriation of council funds from his development package amounting to several lakhs of rupees.