Anticipatory bail granted to Rajeev Kumar

Kolkata: In a major jolt to the CBI, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to senior IPS officer Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha ponzi scam case. The High Court’s Division Bench asked Kumar, who is presently the Additional Director General, West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department, to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two persons as surety in order to get the relief.

The bench of Justices S. Munshi and S. Dasgupta ordered Kumer to present himself before the CBI whenever they summoned him for questioning related to the multi-crore scam probe. At the same time, the court asked the CBI to give a 48-hour notice to Kumar whenever they wanted to question him as part of the probe.

The judges did not find merit in the CBI plea for Kumar’s custodial interrogation at this stage of the interrogation and said he would be granted bail immediately if the probe agency arrested him in connection with the case.

The court, however, said that the CBI was free to move an appeal to a higher judiciary against the order. (IANS)