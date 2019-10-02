Assam Governor bans single use plastic in Raj Bhavan

GUWAHATI: Paying a befitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th Birth Anniversary and take his dream of cleanliness to a logical conclusion, Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi today imposed blanket ban on the single use plastic at Raj Bhavan campus at a simple function held at Raj Bhavan today.

It may be noted that toeing the line of national agenda on the ban of single use plastic, Prof. Mukhi announced the ban on single use plastic paving the way for a target to make the country single use plastic free by 2022.

Earlier, Assam government through an official notification banned used of single-use plastic in the state secretariat complex with immediate effect. The state government notification mentioned that mineral water packaged in plastic bottles would not be allowed to be used in any function in the state secretariat along with all other single-use plastic items. The notification suggested use of bio-degradable items as well as glassware within the secretariat complex.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi in initiating a tirade against single use plastic in the nation, Governor Prof. Mukhi said that everybody would have to sincerely contribute to the mission of a plastic-free country. He also reiterated that the ban on single use plastic would prove to be a boon to Assam, a green and serene state, the economy of which is predominantly dependent on plants.

The Governor also said that the ban on the use of single use plastic in Raj Bhavan campus will have a cascading effect, as he advocated for every pocket of the society to lead the way for a plastic free state. He also said that the move will be a step towards transforming the state into an organic hub of the North East.

On this occasion an Assamese short dance film titled ‘Vaishnava- being Humane’ produced by Mridusmita Das was released by the Governor. The short film features Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajans.