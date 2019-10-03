HC to hear state review petition on Harijan Colony

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya will hear the review petition filed by the state government against Harijan Panchayat Committee and Harijan Colony on Thursday.

Earlier, the Harijan Panchayat Committee had filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the review petition of the government.

During the last hearing on September 28, the Advocate General had sought time to get a feedback from the government and hence the matter was adjourned for October 3.

Sources said the High Court may dismiss the petition or the state government may withdraw it.

According to sources, the Advocate General will seek the opinion of the law department before deciding to withdraw the case.

After the special leave petition of the Harijan Colony, the Supreme Court had in August issued notice to the state government to reply within four weeks.

The special leave petition was filed against two orders of the High Court dealing with parallel petitions.

The Harijan committee said the petition was filed against the high court order issued on June 28 based on the review petition moved by the government against the February 15 order of the single bench.

According to the earlier single bench order on February 15, the government and all other agencies should not disturb the Harijan Colony residents and if at all the government and its agencies want to remove or evict the residents, they have to approach the civil court and it will pass an appropriate order giving equal opportunities to both the parties.