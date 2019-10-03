Nation remembers its father, salutes his indomitable spirit

New Delhi: An outpouring of tributes, marches and commemorative events marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday, and parties jostled to capitalise on the legacy of the man whose ideas and ideals were instrumental in shaping India’s freedom struggle and post-Independence journey.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying rich tributes to the father of the nation at his memorial in Rajghat. While BJP president Amit Shah led the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Yatra’ in the capital to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, Rahul Gandhi took out the Congress’ ‘Gandhi Sandesh Yatra’.

Numerous events were organised by various government departments, ministries and voluntary organisations to celebrate life and legacy of Gandhi, who besides leading the freedom struggle also inspired millions of people across the globe, including leaders such as Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr and the Dalai Lama. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, BJP veteran L K Advani, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri, and BJP working president J P Nadda were among those who paid floral tributes to the father of the nation. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said the nation expresses its gratitude to Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity.

‘Einstein Challenge’

Observing that Mahatma Gandhi envisioned Indian nationalism as one that was never narrow or exclusive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday proposed what he called the ‘Einstein Challenge’ to ensure Gandhi’s ideals are remembered by future generations.

Modi said this in an op-ed in ‘The New York Times’ as he paid glowing tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, describing him as the “best teacher” and “the guiding light” who continues to give courage to millions globally and uniting those who believe in humanity.

“As a tribute to Gandhi, I propose what I call the Einstein Challenge. We know Albert Einstein’s famous words on Gandhi: ‘Generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth’,” Modi wrote in the op-ed titled ‘Why India and the World Need Gandhi’.

“How do we ensure the ideals of Gandhi are remembered by future generations? I invite thinkers, entrepreneurs and tech leaders to be at the forefront of spreading Gandhi’s ideas through innovation.”

The op-ed ends with a call to the world to work shoulder to shoulder to end hate, violence and suffering.

“That is when we will fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s dream, summed up in his favourite hymn, ‘Vaishnava Jana To’, which says that a true human is one who feels the pain of others, removes misery and is never arrogant. The world bows to you, beloved Bapu!” Modi wrote.

The prime minister said that for Gandhi, independence was not absence of external rule, but a deep link between political independence and personal empowerment.

“He envisioned a world where every citizen has dignity and prosperity…Gandhi gave us the doctrine of trusteeship, which emphasised the socio-economic welfare of the poor. (PTI)