Sit-in protest against CAB in city today

SHILLONG: The North East Forum of Indigenous People (NEFIP) will stage the sit-in protest from 11 am to 5 pm at the Additional Secretariat Parking lot instead of the Civil Hospital junction which has the statue of U Kiang Nangbah.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, secretary general of NEFIP, Robertjune Kharjahrin said the public protest will be held against the move of the Centre to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB).

On behalf of NEFIP and Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organization (CoMSO), he has appealed to all organisations and residents of the state to participate in the sit-in protest.

Kharjahrin informed that protests will be held in all the Northeastern states simultaneously.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah had said in Kolkata that the party workers will start making people aware on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill with particular reference to West Bengal.

The BJP men have been asked to instill confidence among the people that not a single Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh or Jain refugee has to leave the country as they would be given citizenship.