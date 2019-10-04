Hindu sides in SC rebut Muslim claims

New Delhi: Hindu parties asserted in the Supreme Court on Thursday that claims of the Muslim side over the 2.77 acre land in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute were belied by the excavated material which suggested existence of a “massive structure” beneath the demolished mosque.

The counsel for deity Ram Lalla said the excavated materials are a “proof beyond doubt” about the existence of the structure beneath the demolished mosque in Ayodhya while rebutting the claim of Muslim parties about the existence of an Islamic structure.

The counsel stated from the pillar bases, artefacts, circular shrine, intersecting brickbat walls found in excavation, an inference can be drawn that the massive structure was a temple and not any Islamic structure.

CS Vaidyanathan, appearing for deity Ram Lalla, said contention of the Muslim parties about a structure beneath the disputed site being an ‘idgah’ wall or an Islamic structure was not correct.

“First their case was that there was no structure at all. Secondly, they said it was an Islamic structure or an idgah wall. We say that it was a temple which was demolished and the pillar bases found during excavation also suggest to this effect,” Vaidyanathan said.

“That there was a massive structure beneath is a proof beyond doubt,” he said. (PTI)