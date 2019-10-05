Durga puja celebrations in Garo Hills

TURA: Durga Puja celebrations across Garo Hills have begun as hundreds of visitors begin flocking to various puja pandals to partake in the puja.

In Tura, the number of visitors to the pandals have begun to rise since Friday evening and on Maha Saptami (Saturday) large crowds could be seen at different mandaps.

The Central Puja Committee, Tura, has organised an elaborate cultural programme to release its souvenir “Anandam” and large crowds have been thronging the venue on Saturday evening.

As part of the cultural programme several Durga Puja Committees, namely Nabin Pally, Lower Dobasipara, Lower Babupara, Sepoy Colony took part in a number of group dances while the foot tapping Dandiya was presented by Swaranjali Cultural Society and the Mahila group.

Young boys and girls displayed their talent at the dance floor presenting solo numbers.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, MGR Kumar, as chief guest released the souvenir and also handed over the clothes collected by various puja mandaps for the poor.

President of the CPC Mr C B Chetry earlier welcomed the gathering at the start of the puja celebrations.

Elaborate security measures have been put in place by the Tura police to ensure a smooth celebration with mobile police patrols being pressed into action besides posting of security checks at vulnerable points.

On Saturday afternoon, a house at Anandamath was partially damaged after a cooking stove exploded while preparing khichdi for visitors at the puja mandap. No one was hurt.