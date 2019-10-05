Important to be real: Armaan

New-generation Bollywood singer Armaan Malik is out with a new single, Tootey khaab, and fans are applauding not just his singing skills, but also his screen-presence in the music video.

Armaan says he has no big plans to give acting a shot, but he would probably not be able to resist the idea of facing the camera if a true-blue musical as Aashiqui 2 or ‘rockstar” came his way.

This was the first time he has appeared extensively in a video of his song, and he admits enjoying the experience.

“Honestly, I do not have any big plan to step into the business of acting because I am quite engrossed in my music and my live gigs. Singing is a part of who I am, but it is I also true that I am a performer. Acting is a performing art. So, if I am offered something like Aashiqui 2 or Rockstar where I have to portray an artiste or a musician, it would be relatable to me. That might intrigue me enough to become an actor. I would love to be part of a Bollywood musical film, as an actor and a singer because music has to be there for my act,” Armaan told IANS.

Armaan, who has scored hits such as Naina, Main hoon hero tera, Bol do na zara, Main rahoon ya na rahoon, believes social media plays an important role in image and popularity building exercise, but if only the star can keep it “real”.

So, how “real” is he on social media?

“I keep it 90 per cent real (laughs). The rest 10 per cent is my personal space that every individual should have. Youngsters — whether one is a celebrity or a regular guy — are intelligent enough to understand what is real and what is fake. One cannot build a steady fan following if you are fake. My pictures, songs, shooting days, vacations, my people, the way I engage in conversation in the comments section — everything is real. I think fans are smart enough to differentiate between fake and real social media feeds. One cannot be fake on social media to build a real image as a celebrity. You can’t be fake to look real,” he replied.

His new song Tootey khaab is a break-up number. The singer said that although he has never faced heartbreak in life, he created it observing people around him. (IANS)