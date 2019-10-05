News Capsule

Inauguration

The Department of Mass Media, St. Anthony’s College will inaugurate The North-East India AV Archive at the Conference Hall of the college on October 10, at 10 am. The archive is being supported by the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, Japan. Dr. Helen Giri Syiem will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Competitions

Painting, sketching and essay writing competitions and a cleaning drive was organised by NSS Seng Khasi College to mark the 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in the college campus on October 2. Students actively participated in the events supervised by the teachers and the principal of the college B Pde.