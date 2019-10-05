SC issues notice to CBI on Chidambaram’s bail plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday issued notice to the CBI, asking it to respond to former finance minister P Chidambaram’s plea seeking bail in the INX Media corruption case.

A bench of justices R Banumathi and Hrishikesh Roy asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, to file its response and posted the matter for hearing on October 15.

Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody, has moved the top court challenging the September 30 verdict of the Delhi High Court which had dismissed his plea seeking bail in the case. Chidambaram, 74, is in custody since his arrest by the CBI on August 21. A Delhi court on Thursday extended Chidambaram’s judicial custody till October 17. Since his arrest on August 21, he has spent 43 days in custody, both the CBI and judicial, in eight spells. (PTI)