Security upped in city as Durga puja begins

SHILLONG: Shillong police have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements in view of the Durga puja festival starting from Saturday.

East Khasi Hills SP Claudia Lyngwa said that all security arrangements have been made in the city.

As far as traffic arrangements are concerned, she informed that traffic personnel will be deployed till around midnight. “We have seen that in Shillong, people mostly come out in the evening so we will concentrate then,” she said.

Meanwhile, devotees on Friday welcomed Goddess Durga in the various pandals. “Today marks the arrival of Goddess Durga and her family and the idols will be placed formally inside the respective pandals or tomorrow,” said Central Puja Committee general secretary, JL Das.

The air of festivity has already engulfed the city with people visiting the pandals on Friday.

Altogether 242 committees across the state will organise Durga puja this year with the Central Puja Committee making all-out effort to keep the celebrations eco-friendly by refraining from using plastic in any form, type and microns and instead going for bio-degradable products made of earth, paper, leaves etc.

WEATHER DAMPENER

Oct 5: Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers

Oct 6: Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers

Oct 7: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm

Oct 8: Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers

Source: Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati