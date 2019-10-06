All that glitters

The history of Durga Puja in Shillong is as old as the settlement of Bengalis who came here as officials in the British government. Away from home, Bengalis wanted to feel the rhythm of dhak (drum), the warmth of pradip (lamp) and the festivities.

“The Durga puja organised by Laban Harisabha, which was formed in 1896, was the first in Shillong… The puja in Rilbong started in 1927,” writes Afzal Hossain in an article. Unlike today, idols were brought from Kolkata and the first idol came from Krishnanagar in West Bengal. The paraphernalia for puja was procured from Kolkata and even priests were invited from there or Sylhet. Electricity came to Shillong in 1923 on Mahastami. The pandals were made of bamboo and tarpaulin. In those days, puja was a simple affair devoid of today’s razzmatazz.

With time, the number of Durga Puja increased in the hill city. As consumerism possessed the community, festivities too changed. Puja shopping became an important part of the festival. Now, the festival in Shillong can bedazzle any first-time visitor. Simplicity is no more the characteristic that revellers look forward to. Pandal hopping has turned into a competition. Expensive dresses and shoes, lights and tall pandals worth lakhs of rupees mark the biggest festival of the Bengalis today. The festival has been commercialised in every possible way and sponsors and advertisers play an important role.

Old-timers say the puja has become grander now but what is missing today is the connection among people. Sunday Shillong asks senior citizens how Durga Puja has changed over the years and what they miss the most today. This is what they have to say:

Devi Goswami Dey,

Jail Road

My maternal grandfather came to Shillong from Sylhet with British officials. My mother grew up here but went to Sylhet after marriage. However, as violence started after 1947, my parents shifted to Shillong along with my brothers and sisters. I was born in Shillong.

We stayed in grandfather’s house on Jail Road. Our house was among a few where Durga Puja was organised. I grew up seeing the puja there. There were no idols and we used to worship the banana plant as per ritual. All our neighbours were invited on Astami (the second day of puja) for the feast. The menu comprised rice, 16 varieties of vegetables, curry and fritters and of course yogurt and sweets. It was fun.

My grandfather was a pious man. He was the first priest of the Jail Road puja over a hundred years ago.

In those days, we were not allowed to go far during puja. So pandal hopping was restricted to the vicinity. We would visit the pandals on Jail Road, Police Bazar, Thana Road and the Municipality. The Municipality puja was on a hillock that was flattened when construction of the Marriott Hotel started. Now, the puja is right at my doorstep.

After going to college, I got permission to go out with my elder brothers and we would visit Rilbong, Mawprem and Harisabha pandals. The puja in our house stopped in the late sixties after the demise of my maternal uncle.

Now, that feel of puja is no more. No doubt the festival has become glitzier but we have lost that connection with each other. Those emotions we shared in the early days and the sincerity we had for the family and dear ones are no more.

A new trend is online shopping and the fun of going to the market with parents before puja is gone. Shops are bearing the brunt of e-market. I feel sad and miss those days of simplicity, true festivity, the Bengali spirit and tradition, which is lost completely.

I remember my mother often said, “Why did we leave everything (in Sylhet) and settled here?”

Ahmed Hossain,

Police Bazar

In our times, there were no sophisticated decorations or lightings. People would not dress up so much. It was a simple affair but there was so much love and camaraderie among people. One important part of the puja in those days was cultural programme. I remember the dramas which were organised at the Jail Road puja pandal.



The thing which I really miss is Dashami. In those days, idols from all localities came at the gate of the old Assembly building. People danced on the beats of drums and walked with the idols before going to Polo for immersion. There were no trucks back then and bamboos were used to balance the idols. I regret that I missed the opportunity to photograph the moments. I would be busy in my studio (Karuz that was founded in 1971) and never got the chance to take the photograph.

There were not many puja pandals in those days. When we were young, there were no taxis or any vehicle and we had to walk around the city to visit pandals. Our sisters would accompany us as there were no restrictions at home. Now, it is a practice to hire cabs and go pandal hopping.

I stayed away from home for work. So I missed the puja here for some years. This time too, I will go to Kolkata during puja.

Tamal Bhattacharjee, Rilbong

I was feeling nostalgic for quite some time. Those were happy days. People were simple and festivals were inclusive. Everyone, from the rich to the poor, would be part of the puja.

We had puja at home. My father would arrange everything. There was no restriction on guests and anyone and everyone was welcomed during any festival. As there were no trucks in those days, we would bring the idols with the help of bamboo poles. The idols came from Guwahati as there were no idol makers here. Now, so many of them come and work here before the puja.

Every house was so welcoming and children would go to any house and eat. We never felt like outsiders. New clothes were not in abundance but our joy was boundless. There was no competition in dressing up and enjoying with siblings and friends during puja was the only thing in our minds. There were no fancy dresses and our clothes were tailor-made. It was the same for everyone.

Cultural programme was an integral part of Durga Puja and everyone participated. We would go to the Rilbong ground every day.

Dashami was fun. After the immersion of the idols, we would go to every house and touch the feet of elders. Then we would have sweets and come home at night. Many people came to our house too.

Before puja, we would eagerly wait for the special editions of children’s magazines in Bengali like Sandesh and Shuktara which came from Kolkata. That was another excitement. The books were more precious to us than new clothes.

But today people have changed. There are so many pandals and so much light everywhere. Every pandal remains crowded and yet the real connection is missing. I do not like this anymore. I usually do not go out during puja as I still perform rituals on Navami. So I remain busy with that preparation. Also, none of my friends is in Shillong now so where do I go?

Nirmalendu Deb,

Oxford point

I came to Shillong in 1947. Among the old pujas in this locality and the vicinity are Laban Harisabha, Shib Mandir, Namghar and Kench’s Trace. People were less in the past. But today, more people come out during the four days of the puja. I remember the theatre sessions at Kench’s Trace. We would wait for that. Later, I got into a transferable job and stayed outside Shillong for quite some time. I spent 22 years in Jowai. There too, Durga Puja would be celebrated. And everyone knows about the puja at Nartiang. Locals too joined the revelry.



Today, the economic situation has deteriorated so people have lost that joy. Earlier, it was not like this. There was more fun.

I keep my shop (medicine shop) open during Durga Puja as I cannot sit at home. I do go out with my grandchildren but not too far. I only visit the nearby pandals. After all, the Goddess is the same everywhere.