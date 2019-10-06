Modi, Hasina call for complete border fencing, ending skirmishes

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Saturday directed the concerned border forces to enhance coordinated measures to work towards bringing border skirmishes to ‘zero’ and stressed for ‘complete border fencing’ at all pending sectors.

“Both leaders emphasised the importance of effective border management for ensuring a tranquil, stable and crime-free border. Towards this goal, the leaders directed their respective border forces to complete border fencing at all pending sectors at the international border between both the countries at the earliest,” a joint statement issued at the end of bilateral talks said here.

Both the Prime Ministers also agreed that the loss of civilian lives at the border is a matter of concern and directed the concerned border forces to enhance coordinated measures to work toward bringing such border incidents down to zero.

In the discussions, Hasina also raised her concerns over roll out of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, an exercise carried out to identify genuine Indian citizens living in Assam and weed out illegal Bangladeshis.

Government sources said the Indian side conveyed to Hasina that publication of the NRC was a court-monitored process and the final scenario on the issue is yet to emerge.

The joint statement said Modi appreciated the zero-tolerance policy of the Bangladesh government against terrorism and commended Hasina for her resolute efforts to ensure peace, security and stability in the region.

Both leaders reiterated their strong commitment to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and stressed that there can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terror.

After the talks, Modi and Hasina, through video link, launched a project to import LPG from Bangladesh for distribution in the Northeastern states. (See Page 5)

In response to India’s request to withdraw port restrictions on products being traded through Akhaura-Agartala port, the Bangladesh side informed that the restrictions will be removed on most items of regular trade in the near future.

Another MoU will facilitate use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for movement of goods to and from India. A separate MoU will provide for withdrawal of 1.82 cusec of water from Feni river of Bangladesh for drinking purpose of the people of Sabroom town of Tripura. (UNI)