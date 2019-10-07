Match records most number of sixes in a Test

Visakhapatnam: The opening game between India and South Africa broke the world record for the most number of sixes hit in a Test match, here on Sunday.

A total of 37 sixes were hit in the match with South Africa’s Dane Piedt registering the record-breaking 36th hit over the fence in the 35th over on the fifth day on Sunday.

The earlier record for the most sixes was set during the 2014 New Zealand versus Pakistan Test played in Sharjah. That match saw a total of 35 sixes being scored. (PTI)