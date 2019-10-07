WKH couple arrested for ‘manhandling’ homeguard

GUWAHATI: Assam police have arrested a couple from Meghalaya for allegedly manhandling an on-duty homeguard while he was controlling traffic at Boko town in lower Assam’s Kamrup district.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when Khaimuddin Ali, the Assam police homeguard, was allegedly slapped on his face by Veroni Ford K. Marak from Rangsapara village in West Khasi Hills district after he had asked her to park their Maruti Suzuki Alto (bearing registration number ML 05C 6545) at a convenient place as the vehicle was obstructing space at the bus stand and causing a traffic snarl on the busy National Highway 17.

Sources said the woman in the car reacted rudely when Ali first asked her to park the car away from the bus stand and then while he inquired about the driver she had an altercation and slapped him.

Thereafter, her husband June Violet J. Sangma, who was not in the vehicle, came and allegedly manhandled the homeguard, injuring him on his right hand.

However, locals intervened and managed to control the situation. In the meantime, a team from Boko police station arrived at the spot and took them in their custody.

A case under sections 341/333/332/500/34 of IPC has been registered at Boko police station.

“The couple has been forwarded to judicial custody,” Jogendra Barman, officer-in-charge of Boko police station told the media on Sunday.