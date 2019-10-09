CoMSO reiterates demand for ILP

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organization (CoMSO) reiterated their demand for an Inner Line Permit (ILP) system should be implemented in the month of October and threaten to agitate if the government delays.

In a statement issued here, the chairman of CoMSO, Robertjune Kharjahrin said the organization was looking forward to implementation of the assurance by the government on incorporating the ILP provisions in the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act.

He said that the organization was prepared to cooperate with the state government in improving the Rules of the Act.

According to him, having the ILP system at the earliest will be beneficial at a time when the state is vigilant of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) fall-out and the BJP’s vow to revive the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

He said that other North Eastern states are preparing legislations such as Manipur People’s Protection Bill, 2018, the NRC in Assam, ongoing talks on Clause 6 of Assam Accord, the demand for Twipraland by Tripuris in the face of infiltration by illegal migration.