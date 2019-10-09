Sonowal calls for plastic-free Khelo India Youth Games-2020

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday asked said the organising committee to make the best possible use of science and technology for the success of the third edition of ‘Khelo India Youth Games-2020’ to be held in Guwahati in the month of January.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the preparations of the Khelo India Youth Games-2020, Sonowal said that the State government including the games organising bodies must set the critical areas of the event right to make the games a hassle-free affair. He also advocated for extensive use of science and technology for making the Khelo India Youth Games-2020 a grand success. He asked the core committee of the games to sit regularly to settle issues like accommodation, transportation, catering, security etc. to achieve greater efficiency of the events.

Sonowal said that since Khelo India Youth Games is a major sports event for the youth under 17 and under 21, adequate awareness should be generated so that prospective talents even from the interior parts of the state can witness the events in the games and build their capacity. He also asked that prior to the games, a torch rally should be organised throughout the state to make the games an issue less affair and elicit more participation.

He also said that since players will be accommodated in different hotels of the city, a main control room should be set up to integrate all hotels. Sonowal also underscored that the Khelo India Youth Games-2020 should be single-use plastic free games and no single-use plastic should be used in any form during the games. He also asked the organising committee to present one sapling to each participating player so that the games can bolster the journey for a green country.

He also asked organising committee to develop a logo, a mascot and a theme song to reverberate the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’. He also said that the underlying objective of Khelo India Youth Games, khelogetohkhiloge should be the buzz word of the games which can motivate youth of the country to take sports in right spirit.