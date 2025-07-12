Sunday, July 13, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Rozgar mela ignites aspirations: Govt jobs spark new beginnings for thousands of youth

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Nagpur, July 12: In a significant stride toward employment generation, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari distributed appointment letters to candidates selected for various Central government departments during the 16th edition of the Rozgar Mela held at the CRPF Group Centre in Hingna, Nagpur.

The event was part of a nationwide initiative aimed at empowering youth through meaningful employment opportunities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering virtually, distributing over 71,000 appointment letters to newly recruited individuals across government departments and organisations.

He emphasised that the Rozgar Mela reflects the government’s commitment to job creation and nation-building. The Prime Minister highlighted India’s twin strengths – its vast youth population and robust democratic framework – as key drivers of the country’s future. T The Rozgar Mela, launched in 2022, has become a cornerstone of the government’s employment strategy.

During the 16th tranche held on July 12, 2025, Prime Minister Modi distributed an additional 51,000 appointment letters, bringing the total number of jobs facilitated through the initiative to over one million.

He reiterated the importance of youth participation in building a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) and praised the growing ecosystem of start-ups, innovation, and research that is enhancing the capabilities of young Indians. The Prime Minister also announced the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme, backed by a budget of approximately Rs 1 lakh crore, which is expected to generate around 3.5 crore jobs.

He noted that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has already created over 11 lakh jobs, and that India’s electronic manufacturing sector has reached a valuation of Rs 11 lakh crore. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged newly appointed candidates to view their government roles not merely as jobs, but as meaningful opportunities to contribute to society and serve the nation.

He emphasised the importance of fulfilling one’s responsibilities with dedication and striving for excellence in public service. The 16th edition of the Rozgar Mela was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, connecting 47 cities across India. As part of this nationwide initiative, 25 candidates selected for positions in departments such as Railways, Postal Services, Defence, and Health received their appointment letters from Minister Gadkari at Mangal Mandap in North Nagpur.

Representing the South East Central Railway Division, the Nagpur job fair saw a total of 148 candidates formally inducted into government service. The event in Nagpur was marked by heartfelt testimonials from newly appointed candidates.

Amol Antaram Meshram from Bonde village expressed his gratitude, stating that the Rozgar Mela gave him a platform to serve the nation. Formerly running a coaching institute, Meshram felt compelled to pursue a government role to fulfil his potential. Nidhi Kushwaha from Bankhedi village, Madhya Pradesh, who was appointed as a technician in the electrical department of Indian Railways, shared that her life had been modest until now.

She credited her maternal uncle for motivating her to study hard and prepare for government service, as her family lacked the resources to start a business. Arti Blakrishna from Bhandara, Maharashtra, appointed to the signal division in grade 1, described the recruitment process as smooth and transparent. She expressed joy at the opportunity to serve in the government sector, noting that the job would shape not only her future but also that of her family for generations to come.

All three participants unanimously agreed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a platform where we have now recognition, otherwise, unemployed youth in Indian society are accorded the least respect.

The Rozgar Mela continues to serve as a transformative platform, connecting capable youth with opportunities that foster self-reliance and national progress. As the initiative expands, it remains a testament to the government’s focus on inclusive development and the empowerment of India’s young workforce.

IANS

Previous article
IIM-Calcutta rape case: Confusion galore over contradictory claim of victim’s father
Next article
Arunachal CM thanks Riga villagers for supporting 11,000 MW hydropower project
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Olympic rivals set for Diamond League duel in Silesia

New Delhi, July 12: The stage is set for another chapter in one of modern athletics' most compelling...
News Alert

China’s diving team tests new pairings ahead of World Championships

Beijing (China), July 12: China's diving team held internal trials on Saturday ahead of the upcoming World Aquatics...
NATIONAL

Arunachal CM thanks Riga villagers for supporting 11,000 MW hydropower project

Itanagar, July 12: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed gratitude to the people of Riga village in...
NATIONAL

IIM-Calcutta rape case: Confusion galore over contradictory claim of victim’s father

Kolkata, July 12: Serious confusion has surfaced over the alleged rape of a victim in the Indian Institute...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Olympic rivals set for Diamond League duel in Silesia

News Alert 0
New Delhi, July 12: The stage is set for...

China’s diving team tests new pairings ahead of World Championships

News Alert 0
Beijing (China), July 12: China's diving team held internal...

Arunachal CM thanks Riga villagers for supporting 11,000 MW hydropower project

NATIONAL 0
Itanagar, July 12: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu...
Load more

Popular news

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Olympic rivals set for Diamond League duel in Silesia

News Alert 0
New Delhi, July 12: The stage is set for...

China’s diving team tests new pairings ahead of World Championships

News Alert 0
Beijing (China), July 12: China's diving team held internal...

Arunachal CM thanks Riga villagers for supporting 11,000 MW hydropower project

NATIONAL 0
Itanagar, July 12: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge