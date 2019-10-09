Tura youths duped on pretext of skill devt training

TURA: An FIR has been filed against a group of individuals claiming to be PMKVY Training partners for allegedly exploiting and cheating unwary students from Tura under the pretext of giving skill development training and later absconding.

According to the FIR filed by the GSU CEC led by Zikku Balgra N Marak at Tura Police Station, NGOs based at Haryana and Delhi had come to Tura as training partners to provide Industrial skill based training. The union alleged that the so called NGO members who were supposed to provide computer hardware and repairing training at Orchid Hotel located at Nazing Bazar instead cheated the students and absconded.

“Although it is supposedly a central scheme, the training was conducted in a very peculiar manner and the students have complained that proper tools and machinery were neither provided nor proper training imparted. They also claimed that they were forced to sit for online exams on behalf of other students,” the Additional General Secretary of the union, Beningstain Sangma alleged.

According to the union, the officials were confronted several times and requested that the students be given training as per the scheme. However, after taking course completion photos of the students after merely two sessions, they absconded and have since not been heard from again.Stating that many vulnerable students have been duped with no certificate to show for undergoing the training, the union urged that action is taken against the so called training partners.