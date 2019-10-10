70 year old widow raped

TURA: In what can be termed a barbaric crime, a 70 year old widow was raped by an unidentified man who entered her house late Tuesday night in a village under Mahendraganj border town of South West Garo Hills district.

The widow, who lived alone, was asleep when the man broke in around 2 O’clock in the morning taking advantage of the darkness and the absence of electricity.

The criminal fled after committing the crime and the widow managed to go to her neighbour’s house and inform of the attack on her. She was taken to the Mahendraganj hospital for medical treatment and a case has been registered with police investigating the incident.