Group unhappy over disrespect to religious place

SHILLONG: The Legal Rights Observatory (LRO), a legal rights group affiliated to RSS has approached the District SP, DC and Sohra SDPO asking them to take action against the destruction of Niam Khasi place of worship at Khongthong village failing which they would approach the High Court for redressal.

The organisation said that on June 1, it had emailed the district officials to take action against those involved in vandalising the religious place of worship of Niam Khasi.

“We request you to immediately act upon our earlier email to nip the demon of radical religious elements blooming in Meghalaya so that its future is secured,” the organisation said in a statement to the district heads. The group, in a letter to the Chief Secretary, Health Secretary and Deputy Commissioner, demanded the removal of Bible quotes from Civil Hospital of East Khasi Hills district on the basis of ‘NIT idol precedent’.

The organisation in its complaint said that many government health facilities have been converted into Christian religious places by pasting Bible verses, Bible copies and Jesus Christ’s photos which is much objectionable with reference to principle of secularism guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

A top state government official had also threatened the LRO of taking legal action against it for spreading communal hatred, the statement said. The organisation will also write a letter to the governor and Centre in this regard, it added.

The group shot off another letter to the chief secretary complaining against the DC of East Khasi office staff for suspected destruction of LRO emails from government records.

The letter said that on October 3, LRO had sent an email to the chief secretary, health secretary and the DC regarding the Civil Hospital Bible issue.

As per a section of media, authorities have been asked to submit report on the issue while another section of media while quoting DC have said that the DC’s office has not received any email from the LRO.

The organisation has urged the chief secretary to conduct an inquiry into the matter.