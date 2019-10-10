Millie Bobby Brown: Fame is not normal

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown says she doesn’t think she will ever fully grasp the level of fame she has reached at such a young age.

“I don’t think it will ever be a normal thing,” eonline.com quoted her as saying. “Some days I go out and I make sure I look somewhat presentable and some days, I look like an absolute hot mess,” added the 15-year-old.

Asked where her confidence stems from, Bobby Brown said: “I think I came out the womb… singing Lizzo.” The actress continued to discuss the importance of feeling confident and comfortable in her own skin.

“It’s good to be confident and to know who you are but it’s okay to also not know who you are,” she said, adding: “It’s a fun journey.”

The Godzilla: King of the Monsters star also opened up about her celebrity style inspirations, citing “Gossip Girl” star Blake Lively, “To the Bone” star Lily Collins, and HBO’s “Euphoria” leading lady Zendaya as her personal fashion icons.

The actress, who recently launched a vegan beauty brand, also shared her dream of sitting on the director’s chair someday. (IANS)