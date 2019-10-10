National Nuggets

Raid at Bengaluru prison yields huge cache of weapons, cannabis

Bengaluru: A huge cache of sharp-edged weapons, cannabis and its smoking pipes, a mobile phone and a few SIM cards were found inside a prison here on Wednesday during a raid carried out by the police. More than 50 police personnel of the Central Crime Branch took part in the swoop at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail here following a tip-off. During the search, the team recovered 37 sharp-edged weapons, five cannabis smoking pipes and some cannabis, among others, hidden inside the ground beneath the trees and bushes, police said in a statement. A detailed report would be sent to the prisons department with recommendations to prevent such incidents in future, they said. (PTI)



Rahul to be in Gujarat for defamation case hearing

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to be in Gujarat on October 10 and 11 to defend himself in two defamation cases. Gandhi will appear before a court in Surat on October 10 in connection with a defamation case filed against him for saying “how come all thieves have Modi as a common surname” during the Lok Sabha election earlier this year. The Gandhi scion was summoned by the court in July. The court then exempted him from personal appearance and slated the matter for October. On the 11th, he will appear before a Court in Ahmadabad in connection with a criminal defamation case lodged by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank filed against him. It was lodged by the chairman of the bank, Ajay Patel, after Gandhi accused it of being involved in a scam to swap demonetised notes worth Rs750 crore within days of demonetisation. He was granted bail in this case in July, earlier this year. (ANI)



BJP leader shot in UP

Lucknow: Following a series of similar attacks, yet another BJP leader was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday in Basti district, the police said. This comes a day after BJP leader, Chaudhary Yashpal Singh, was shot dead in Saharanpur district on Tuesday. Singh was shot dead on Tuesday by bike-borne unidentified assailants in Talhedi Khurd near his Miragpur village in Deoband in Saharanpur district. According to reports, BJP leader Kabir Tiwari, a former student leader, was shot dead on Malviya road in Basti on Wednesday. Eyewitnesses said that Tiwari was talking to some persons in Agarwal Bhawan when two men arrived on a motorcycle and sprayed him with bullets. He was taken to the district hospital and referred for treatment to Lucknow in a critical condition, but died on the way to the state capital. According to the police, two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder and they have recovered the weapon used in the crime. A huge crowd collected at the spot and staged protests, denouncing the violent incidents. Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain peace. (IANS)



Jharkhand BJP MLA convicted

Ranchi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dhullo Mahto was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in jail in a 2013 case by the Dhanbad district court on Wednesday. The BJP legislator from the Baghmara Assembly constituency was convicted for helping a person flee from police custody. The incident happened on May 12, 2013 when Rajesh Gupta was arrested on the court’s order. Mahto along with his supporters reached the police station and took Gupta away forcibly after attacking the policemen there. The police had lodged an FIR against Mahto and five others. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate Court of Shikha Agrawal convicted Mahto and four others and acquitted one person. Mahto has several criminal cases lodged against him in Dhanbad. On Sunday, an attempt to rape case was also lodged against him. As per the Representation of the People’s Act, if an MP or MLA is convicted and given an over two-year sentence, he automatically ceases to be a legislator. But Mahto was saved as the prison term was less than two years. (IANS)



3 of family murdered in Bengal

Murshidabad (WB): Three members of a family, including an eight-year-old boy, have been murdered by unidentified miscreants in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, a senior police officer said here on Wednesday. The bodies of Bondhu Gopal Pal, a 35-year-old primary school teacher, his wife Beauty and son Angan were found lying in a pool of blood inside their residence on Tuesday in Jiaganj area of the district, the officer said. “Prima facie, it seems that the Pal family was murdered by unidentified miscreants on Monday night. After locals did not see them at the puja pandal on Vijayadashami, they visited the Pal residence, only to find the door bolted from inside. The locals then informed the police and the bodies, lying in a pood of blood, were recovered. An investigation has been initiated in the case,” the officer said. According to locals, the Pal family had moved to Jiaganj around six years ago. (PTI)