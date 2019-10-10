Octogenarian’s 45 yrs of service to mothers

SHILLONG: A male midwife Radha Mawkhlieng, from Umniuh Tmar, who is around 80 year old is credited to have successfully helped mothers deliver their babies at Umniuh Tmar and other neighbouring areas.

In a statement issued here, the matabor of Umniuh Nongrim, Teibor Shabong informed that on Saturday, the elders of the Umniuh Elaka, met Mawkhlieng to felicitate him for his service. He started to work as a male mid-wife since 1974 and as per his records, he has helped deliver 2,732 babies in a span of 45 years. Mawkhlieng also does not charge any money from the families and believes that helping mothers deliver their babies is God’s gift.

However, Shabong said that till date the state Health Department has not recognised him.

Mawkhlieng also informed the traditional elders of the Elaka that he has not yet received the scheme meant for old age people.