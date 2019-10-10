Officials review Shella bypoll preparedness

SHILLONG: A review meeting on preparedness for the Shella bypoll was held on Tuesday, at the office of Sub-Divisional Officer, Sohra Civil Sub-Division.

The meeting, which was chaired by Matsiewdor War Nongbri, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, East Khasi Hills, was attended by zonal magistrates, sector officers, police officials and other election officials of Shella constituency. Others present at the meeting were F. Kharshiing, DIG (CID), Shillong, Claudia Lyngwa, SP, East Khasi Hills, Himanshu Kumar Rai, General Observer, Rishabh Gupta, Expenditure Observer and L. Kynjing, SDO, Sohra.

Nongbri reviewed the preparedness and discussed issues ranging from location of remote polling stations, connectivity issues and security concerns.

Highlighting the problem of connectivity and accessibility which some of the polling officials could face, she stressed on the need for a backup mechanism in order to ensure smooth conduct of the election process especially on the day of polling. She also directed all the officials engaged in the election process to follow the procedures as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

L. Kynjing, who is also the Returning Officer for Shella gave a brief presentation on the overall election preparedness for the bypoll highlighting the various sensitive and critical polling stations and the challenges faced by the constituency and the remedial measures which they have adopted to tackle the same.

Later, Claudia briefed the gathering on the elaborate security arrangement which the police are making for the poll.

She said the police are geared up for the poll and all necessary precautions and vigil will be maintained in the constituency.