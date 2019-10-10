Players named for Under-16 Vijay Merchant trophy

SHILLONG: The Junior Selection Committee Under-16 boys, shortlisted the following 15 players to represent Meghalaya Cricket Association for the upcoming All India Vijay Merchant trophy organized by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) staring from October 11. Name of the players are, Avinash Rai, Ayushman Das, Bharat Gurung, Bikash Yadav, Himanshu Kumar Yadav, Raghav Kumar Magotra, Rajiv Mondal, Sillang Marak, Sohan Bhattacharjee, Gaviniel J Marpna (Vice Captain), Mritunjay Bharali (Captain/WK), Arush Rahman, Sawraj Shrestra, Gagandeep Singh, Nirdesh Baisoya (Guest player approved by BCCI). Support Staff: Sengam G Momin- Head Coach, W Khainly Roy- Physiotherapist, TejaVala – Trainer, Arun Kumar Rai- Manager