BJP banking on non-tribal votes

SHILLONG: The BJP, which is contesting the Shella bye-election, believes that the non-tribal votes in the constituency will be a deciding factor in the polls on October 21.

Speaking to newsmen here on Thursday, BJP state president Shibun Lyngdoh said that there are around 5000 non-tribal voters in the constituency and the party is expecting more votes this time.

“In Shillong parliamentary constituency, apart from the city assembly segment, Shella is the other constituency which supports BJP,” he said while recalling that the party had secured more than 4700 votes in the last Lok Sabha election.

He also said that many non-tribals in the constituency believe that the BJP is a good party and expect it to win and do good work for the people even as he added that the party candidate, Joshua Warjri, enjoys a good rapport with all the communities.

It may be mentioned that the BJP is up against the UDP, PDF, Congress and Independent candidates in the constituency.

Informing that they party is going to start its campaign from Friday, he informed that BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai will be camping in the constituency for four-five days and even the state team of the party would visit the constituency from Monday for campaigning.

According to Lyngdoh, some regional and national party leaders are scheduled to campaign for the bypoll.

The bypoll is slated for October 21 and the counting on October 24. There are six candidates in the fray — Balajiedkupar Synrem of the UDP, Joshua Warjri of the BJP, Mosjo Rockfeller Wanswett of the PDF, Ryngnga from the Congress and two independent candidates Grace and Komen Laitmon.

The bypoll has been necessitated following the death of veteran leader Donkupar Roy.

No poll code violation

No case of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) or seizure of cash has been reported in Shella constituency which is going to polls on October 21.

Chief Electoral Officer, FR Kharkongor informed that few cases of liquor seizures have been reported from the constituency.

He also informed that static surveillance teams and flying squads are on the job to detect any violation of the MCC or distribution of cash in the constituency.