Decline in plastic use by 65 per cent

Restrictions in all markets of KHADC

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Executive Member (EM) in-charge of Market, Jambor War informed that as per reports received from the supervisory and monitoring teams of the KHADC and Hima Mylliem, the use of plastic has declined by 65 per cent – 70 per cent.

The council’s six-member team for the enforcement of plasic ban in Iewduh was made effective from September 1 and on the following day, a public meeting was held to highlight on the plastic ban.

Speaking to a section of reporters on Thursday, War admitted that the fight against plastic menace will not be easy as shopkeepers still use plastics from old stock even as wrapping leaves (sla) are slowly replacing plastics.

“The shopkeepers are complaining that there is not enough supply of wrapping leaves and other alternatives to plastics. But I am a firm believer that if there is cooperation from all stakeholders, we will be able to achieve the purpose to completely remove plastic from Iewduh,” he said.

War also added that people are skeptical of the move to eradicate plastic as they argued that eatables are still packed in plastics such as chips wrappers besides others. In this connection, he said that the EC will take necessary steps to address the issue as well.

He said that the KHADC has not come up with any deadline but they are optimistic for people’s cooperation in the plastic-free initiative of the Council and Hima Mylliem.

War further informed that the ban on plastic has been extended to other markets within the jurisdiction of the KHADC.

“We had an Executive Committee (EC) meeting and I suggested before the EC to ban the use of plastics in all markets of the KHADC to which it has given its approval,” he said.

The EC then came up with a notification on September 18 to impose the ban on plastic in other markets regulated by the KHADC.

War said, “The EC has directed the office to issue a notification to all Hima, Dorbar Raid , market committees and the Himas will further issue notification to the villages, localities falling within the purview of the KHADC. I have come to know that many localities have taken the ban on plastic seriously.”

It may be mentioned that shopkeepers still pack kwai (betel nut), cut fruits in plastics, even the vegetables are displayed neatly wrapped in polythene.