KHADC bans footpath hawking by non-tribals from Monday

SHILLONG: The KHADC has banned hawking by non-tribals on footpaths, public roads, street corners and other areas falling under its jurisdiction.

A notification in this regard was issued by the office of the Executive Committee of the KHADC on October 4.

The notice issued by the Secretary to the EC of the KHADC said that the order will be effective from October 14.

In this connection, the Executive Committee of the KHADC said that the United Khasi-Jaintia Hills District (Trading by Non-tribals) Regulation, 1954 as amended and the Rules framed there under prohibit non-tribals from carrying out any trade or business without a valid license from the KHADC.

The secretary further said that hawking that is being carried out is illegal, unhygienic and a cause of inconvenience to the general public and added that many non-tribals are in the business of hawking in areas within the jurisdiction of the Council especially in parts of city.

The order said any violator will be penalised as per the provisions of the Act.

“All traditional heads are requested to ensure compliance with the regulation and to report any violation to the Trade Department, KHADC”, the order said.